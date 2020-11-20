Pierre prepares for Parade of Lights 2020

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 20th Annual Parade of Lights begins Monday at 5:00 p.m. CST. The beloved tradition will have a slightly different route this year. It will begin at the Riggs High School parking lot and finish at the end of Pierre Street at the American Legion cabin. Registration forms are available at the Chamber of Commerce.

