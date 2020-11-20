Pipestone businesses prepare for second shut down

PIPESTONE, M.N. (Dakota News Now) - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced this week gyms and fitness centers will close for four weeks. The new COVID-19 restrictions also place a ban on indoor dining. Now, restaurants in Pipestone are dealing with the repercussions of that decision.

The Historic Calumet Inn just reopened last week after being shut down for over half a year. The restaurant is once again forced to close their doors.

The Calumet Inn building has been a part of the downtown area since 1888 and was shut down by the City of Pipestone after a building check-up in March.

They’ve spent most of 2020 waiting to reopen, and one week after welcoming customers back, the restaurant will close again on Friday.

“We just got our dining room open and we were like ‘yay’ and we measured everything six-feet-apart and I guess we’ve been open a week and now the dining-in is shut down again,” said Calumet Inn Owner Tammy Grubbs.

The Calumet Inn Hotel will remain open, but the restaurant will now look to take-out to continue the business.

“We try to look at the good side of it and keep moving forward and to keep trying. Look at the positives,” Grubbs added.

Just down the street, the Stonehouse Supper Club offered take-out during the first shut down in Minnesota and is considering closing this time around.

“I’m glad we did that, but now means it’s happening again we have data to go back and look at ‘How were our sales during this time?’ The first two weeks were great and then it fell off and never came back up, so we need to decide if what we make in sales on to-go orders is going to level out the cost of operations,” said Stonehouse Supper Club General Manager JoAnn Arbach.

From shutting doors to opening, and closing again; most businesses like the Calumet Inn have had a crazy year.

“2020 has been just crazy like turned upside down. If you would’ve asked me in February of this year was going to be like this year, never in my wildest dreams,” said Grubbs.

Both businesses say they thank the Pipestone community for their continued support through these difficult times.

