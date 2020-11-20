Advertisement

Sioux Falls Parade of Lights canceled due to COVID-19

File photo.
File photo. (KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Downtown Sioux Falls Parade of Lights has been canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, organized announced Friday.

The parade, which was scheduled for the evening of Nov. 27, will not take place to “ensure public safety during the COVID-19 pandemic,” DTSF Inc. President Joe Batcheller said.

This year’s parade would have been the city’s 29th. The event serves as the unofficial start of the Christmas season in SIoux Falls, and is usually attended by thousands of people.

“Downtown is an enchanting place to experience during the holidays. This year however, the Parade of Lights will not be part of the holiday offerings,” Batcheller said in a press release.

Batcheller encouraged businesses to take the Safer Sioux Falls Pledge, which is an effort organized by businesses encouraging coronavirus mitigation efforts. He also encouraged people to “mask up and shop local all season long” in downtown Sioux Falls.

