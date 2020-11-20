Sioux Falls police looking for missing endangered teen

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a teen who left her Sioux Falls home.

Police said Friday that 13-year-old Myster Mattinas is considered endangered, and that anyone who sees her should call 911.

Mattinas lives on the east side of town, and was last seen wearing black clothes and a black stocking cap.

