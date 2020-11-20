Advertisement

Sioux Falls police looking for missing endangered teen

Mystery Mattinas
Mystery Mattinas(Sioux Falls Police Dept.)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 1:28 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a teen who left her Sioux Falls home.

Police said Friday that 13-year-old Myster Mattinas is considered endangered, and that anyone who sees her should call 911.

Mattinas lives on the east side of town, and was last seen wearing black clothes and a black stocking cap.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachary Krueger
South Dakota prison officials announce release of ‘high risk’ inmate
Photo courtesy of SiouxFalls.Business
Sanford CEO says he had COVID-19, says he will not wear a mask as a “symbolic gesture”
Sioux Falls reacts to mask mandate
Sioux Falls reacts to mask mandate
COVID-19
Epidemiologist looks at pandemic numbers in South Dakota
Sioux Falls Police Department
Police: Shooting outside Sioux Falls Walgreens involved pot deal

Latest News

Jails, prisons and coronavirus
Iowa reports 1st COVID death of prison staff member
Washington Pavillion logo
Washington Pavilion announces series of holiday family events
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally (File photo)
Study: Sturgis Motorcycle Rally sparked COVID-19 cases in next state
COVID-19 in South Dakota (MGN)
COVID-19 claims 36 more lives in South Dakota