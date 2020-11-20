Advertisement

South Dakota Department of Education Secretary moves to State Historical Society

(KSFY)
By Austin Goss
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 6:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. - Governor Kristi Noem announced that Ben Jones, Secretary of the South Dakota Department of Education, will be taking a new position as State Historian and Director of the South Dakota State Historical Society, effective December 9th, 2020.

“Ben has been a dedicated leader of the Department of Education,” said Governor Noem. “He has supported students and educators alike, working with schools on improving opportunities and outcomes in our K-12 schools. The South Dakota Historical Society will benefit tremendously from his experience and expertise.”

Jones replaces the retiring Jay Vogt who has served as the Director of the Historical Society since 2003.

Jones was appointed Secretary of Education by Governor Noem in January 2019, and previously was Dean of Arts and Sciences at Dakota State University and a faculty member at the United States Air Force Academy.

“I am looking forward to stepping into this new role serving South Dakota,” said Secretary Ben Jones. “Leading the Department of Education has been extremely rewarding. The Department’s people are deeply committed to students and their education; to supporting local libraries; and to making South Dakota’s compelling history more widely available. Now I look forward to being South Dakota’s Historian and working with the Society’s Trustees and members, universities, researchers, authors, archeologists, preservationists, and the public in preserving, promoting, and explaining our state’s history.”

Jones was born in Sioux Falls, and grew up in De Smet. After graduating from SDSU, served as a United States Air Force officer for twenty-three years before returning to South Dakota. He has a masters degree in History from the University of Nebraska and a PhD in History from the University of Kansas.

A new South Dakota Secretary of Education has yet to be named at this time.

Most Read

Zachary Krueger
South Dakota prison officials announce release of ‘high risk’ inmate
Sioux Falls City Counselors have passed a mask mandate. The vote was 6 to 2.
Sioux Falls City Council passes mask mandate
Governor Noem addressed the media in her first COVID-19 briefing since July on Wednesday.
Noem leaves mask-wearing out of “common-sense” steps to help slow spread of COVID-19
Sioux Falls reacts to mask mandate
Sioux Falls reacts to mask mandate
MGN
South Dakota reports 30 new COVID-19 deaths as active cases reach 19,240

Latest News

TenHaken: Challenge is finding consistent data on what works
The 20th Annual Parade of Lights begins Monday at 5:00 p.m. at Riggs High School.
Pierre prepares for Parade of Lights 2020
Parade of Lights
South Dakota State Legislative leaders discuss new roles