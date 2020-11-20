Advertisement

Spokesman: Trump’s son Don Jr. tests positive for coronavirus

FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2020, file photo Donald Trump Jr., gestures during a news conference at...
FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2020, file photo Donald Trump Jr., gestures during a news conference at Georgia Republican Party headquarters in Atlanta. A spokesman says President Donald Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., has been infected with the coronavirus. The spokesman says the younger Trump learned his diagnosis earlier this week, has no symptoms and has been quarantining.(Source: AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — A spokesman says President Donald Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., has been infected with the coronavirus.

The spokesman says the younger Trump learned his diagnosis earlier this week, has no symptoms and has been quarantining.

Trump Jr. is the latest member of the president’s family to become infected with the virus.

The president, the first lady and their son Barron have recovered from the virus.

