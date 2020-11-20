TenHaken: Challenge is finding consistent data on what works

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken made an appearance on CNN this morning to talk about the city and state response to the pandemic.

TenHaken was asked about Governor Kristi Noem’s resistance toward a mask mandate and the challenge of finding consistent data.

“She has some valid points in that what we haven’t seen is mandating masks slowing the spread. Masks do slow the spread, but mandates have just been all over the board with some cities and states that have mandated where it’s maybe made a little dent, and then they’re on the same trajectory up shortly after. So, I think that’s the challenge right now to find consistent data sets that say, ‘when you do these three or four actions in a city of a state, it flattens the curve.”

TenHaken said the “no penalty” attached to the ordinance was a compromise between those who strongly agree or disagree with the mandate.

He said the goal is to encourage mask wearing for the 60 to 70% of people who find themselves somewhere between those arguments.

