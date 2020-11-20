Advertisement

Top seeds all advance to semi’s at 3 state volleyball tournaments

Knigghts pushed to the limit, Chargers and Wildcats roll into semifinals Friday
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 11:13 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BROOKINGS, WATERTOWN and HURON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Thursday was the opening round at all 3 state volleyball tournament.

In Brookings the O’Gorman Knights got a great battle from Harrisburg as the Tigers took them to 5 sets before the unbeaten and top-ranked Knights moved into the semi’s where they will face Washington Friday night. Sydni Schtnen had 20 kills to lead the Warriors past Aberdeen 3-1. Huron swept Brandon Valley but 4th-ranked Watertown was upset by Roosevelt 3-2.

In the Class “A” tourney in Watertown, Abby Glanzer had 18 kills in a 3-set sweep of Madison by #1 SF Christian. Hamlin beat Winner 3-2 despite 29 kills from Ellie Brozik. Dakota Valley lost the first set after a huge lead but roared back to beat RC Christian 3-1 and Parker got by Hill City in 4 sets as well.

In the “B” at Huron, Northwestern kept an incredible run over 2 seasons going during which their only loss was to O’Gorman at the Pentagon back in September. The Wildcats swept Corsica-Stickney, Colman-Egan contined it’s strong play down the stretch with a 3-1 win over Bridgewater/Emery. 3rd-ranked Chester beat Faulkton 3-1 and #2 Warner was pushed to the limit by the Patriots of Hitchcock-Tulare before winning 3-2.

