Washington Pavilion announces series of holiday family events

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Washington Pavilion is giving families in the area a new way to celebrate the holidays.

The organization announced a series of holiday events and activities called the “Pavilion Christmas Market.” It includes Saturday festivals, Santa visits, and light display shows every night.

Organizers say they wanted to make sure families have a safe and fun way to experience the holiday season.

“We are very excited to be able to provide these opportunities and to still provide an opportunity for families to be entertained, to experience joy, and celebrate the holidays in what we really hope is a special and unforgettable way,” said Kerri DeGraff, chief business development officer.

For a full list of events, times, and dates, head over to washingtonpavilion.org.

