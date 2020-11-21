Boys & Girls Club in Aberdeen celebrates 50 years

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Although the ongoing pandemic has put a damper on celebrations, the Boys & Girls Club in Aberdeen is turning 50 this year, with Executive Director Michael Herman says found it’s roots from a small group and turned into a mainstay of the community.

“They coordinated with the county, they got an old county maintenance facility, and they started a boys club.” Herman says.

And with the club’s growth and inclusion of all youth, the organization has been able to expand and offer new services and programs, to meet the needs of the area. Herman says the club has been able to build on those years of growth, and become a hub of activity for the area.

“We’ve done a lot of more things. With programming, with field trips, with what we offer like food programs, after school transportation, and those types of things throughout the years.”

But the pandemic has been a more uncertain time for the organization, like many having to cancel events and fundraising opportunities. Mike Sommers, President of the Board of Directors, says it’s been a challenging time for many.

“Like every other non-profit, we’ve had to cancel a lot of our fundraising events because of the COVID environment. We didn’t get to celebrate our 50th anniversary the way we would’ve liked to.” Sommers says.

So the club is looking to make an impact with it’s anniversary, currently hosting an ongoing fundraiser to offset some of it’s lost dates this past year. But Sommers says no matter what, they’ll continue to help meet the needs of area youth, doing what they can to help, the same they’ve been done for the last 50 years.

“We live in a great community. It supports our club and our youth, and we’re very grateful for that.”

More information about the Boys & Girls Club in Aberdeen, as well as information about it’s ongoing fundraiser, can be found here.

