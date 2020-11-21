Central Lyon Suffers First Loss In Iowa 2A State Championship

CEDAR FALLS, IA (Dakota News Now) - A special season for the Central Lyon/George-Little Rock came up one win short of being a banner year.

The Lions suffered their first, and only, loss of the season in Iowa’s 2A State Championship Game at the UNI Dome in Cedar Falls on Friday afternoon, falling to Waukon 28-14.

Zach Lutmer scored both Lion touchdowns on the ground, rushing for 34 and six yard scores as part of a day in which he ran for 104 yards on 23 carries. The passing game was suffocated, though, as the sophomore quarterback went just 8-18 for 56 yards while throwing three interceptions. Waukon also racked up 339 total yards on the normally stingy Central Lyon defense while holding the Lion offense to 204 total yards.

Central Lyon finishes the season 11-1.

Click on the video viewer for highlights and reaction.

