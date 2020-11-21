Advertisement

Hills-Beaver Creek & Luverne Wrap Up Football Season With Section Championships

Patriots avenge last year’s loss to Mountain Lake with 52-7 victory, Cards crush Sibley East 44-6
By Zach Borg
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 11:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLS & LUVERNE, MN (Dakota News Now) - An executive order by Minnesota Governor Tim Walz puts a halt to all MSHSL activities as of midnight this evening, effectively ending the Minnesota prep football season. As a result teams across the state hastily rescheduled section playoff and championships to get one final game in before the deadline.

In the 9-Man Section 3 Championship game the Hills-Beaver Creek Patriots avenged last year’s 28-6 section title loss to Mountain Lake in a big way, blowing away the Wolverines 52-7 in Hills.

Up the Interstate in Luverne the Cardinals also crushed their Section 3AAA Championship opponent, whipping Sibley East 44-6.

Click on the video viewer for highlights from both games!

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachary Krueger
South Dakota prison officials announce release of ‘high risk’ inmate
Photo courtesy of SiouxFalls.Business
Sanford: CEO’s opinions about COVID-19 ‘do not reflect view of health system’
Marijuana plant, file photo.
Lawsuit filed challenging South Dakota’s voter-approved recreational marijuana amendment
Sioux Falls Police Department
Police: Shooting outside Sioux Falls Walgreens involved pot deal
COVID-19
Epidemiologist looks at pandemic numbers in South Dakota

Latest News

From State A Volleyball Tournament 11-20-20
State Volleyball Semifinal Roundup
From 11-20-20
Central Lyon Suffers First Loss In Iowa 2A State Championship
Goal vs. Omaha 11-20-20
Stampede Rally Past Omaha To Score Season’s First Victory
Top seeds O'Gorman, SF Christian and Northwestern all advance at state volleyball tournaments
Top seeds all advance to semi’s at 3 state volleyball tournaments