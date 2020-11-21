Hills-Beaver Creek & Luverne Wrap Up Football Season With Section Championships

HILLS & LUVERNE, MN (Dakota News Now) - An executive order by Minnesota Governor Tim Walz puts a halt to all MSHSL activities as of midnight this evening, effectively ending the Minnesota prep football season. As a result teams across the state hastily rescheduled section playoff and championships to get one final game in before the deadline.

In the 9-Man Section 3 Championship game the Hills-Beaver Creek Patriots avenged last year’s 28-6 section title loss to Mountain Lake in a big way, blowing away the Wolverines 52-7 in Hills.

Up the Interstate in Luverne the Cardinals also crushed their Section 3AAA Championship opponent, whipping Sibley East 44-6.

Click on the video viewer for highlights from both games!

