Light Rain for Some

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’re tracking some light rain moving through the region tonight. As colder air moves in overnight into Sunday morning, some snowflakes will mix in with the rain, but snowfall accumulation is not anticipated.

Cloud cover will clear quickly throughout Sunday morning resulting in most of the area seeing sunshine for the day, but some extra clouds will still linger into early Sunday afternoon for areas along and east of I-29. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid 40′s. Dry weather will continue into Monday at least to begin the day as temperatures climb a few degrees into the mid to upper 40′s to near 50 degrees.

A system will be moving through Monday evening and into Tuesday morning that will look to bring another quick shot of rainfall. Some light snow will attempt to mix in as colder air settles in, but most of that threat looks to stay just east of the Dakota News Now viewing area. Dry weather will be back for the rest of next week which will make Thanksgiving week easy to get around. Highs will be in the mid 40′s throughout the week!

Cooler air will build in by next Sunday and Monday temporarily as highs fall to the mid to upper 30′s, but temperatures will rebound once more as dry weather sticks around for the beginning of December.

