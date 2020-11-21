Advertisement

Minnesota tops 3,200 deaths since pandemic began

(KSFY)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota health officials have reported 51 new deaths and more than 6,200 additional infections.

The Star Tribune reports that since the pandemic arrived in Minnesota in March, the state’s pandemic tallies include 262,952 positive cases, 14,745 hospitalizations, and 3,201 deaths.

Residents of long-term care and assisted-living facilities accounted for 31 of the newly announced deaths, and 2,192 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Numbers released Saturday show health care workers have accounted for 20,018 positive cases.

More than 211,000 people who were infected no longer need to be isolated.

