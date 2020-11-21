Shopping spree comes true for Make-A-Wish recipient

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An Aberdeen Central junior continues to make the most of his life despite battling Ewing Sarcoma.

Jaxon Warren had his wish granted on Friday and got to share the moment with loved ones in Sioux Falls by going on a shopping spree. It’s a day he won’t soon forget and meant a lot to him.

“Honestly, like with all this chemo and all this radiation it really wears you down. To have all this done for me is really gratifying and really satisfying,” said Jaxon.

Jaxon and his guests got to visit some of the stores before they usually open. They say having the store to themselves was a treat.

