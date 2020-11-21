Advertisement

South Dakota reports more than 1,100 new cases of COVID-19, 36 new deaths

MGN
MGN(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Health Officials reported more than 1,100 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday and 36 additional deaths.

The new cases bring the state’s total number since the beginning of the pandemic to 72,214 Of those, nearly 17,000 are active. The number of active cases in South Dakota has decreased by more than 1,500 since Friday.

So far, nearly 55,000 South Dakotans are considered recovered from the virus. The state’s death toll climbed to 777.

Currently, 580 people in the state are hospitalized due to COVID-19.

4,052 residents have had to be hospitalized at some point because of complications related to the virus.

As of Saturday, COVID patients occupy 21% of the state’s staffed hospital beds, and 47% of the state’s staffed ICU beds.

According the South Dakota Department of Health, 32% of the state’s hospital beds are available, and 16% of the state’s ICU beds remain unoccupied.

(This story has been updated to reflect changes in some numbers after the story was originally published.)

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marijuana plant, file photo.
Lawsuit filed challenging South Dakota’s voter-approved recreational marijuana amendment
Zachary Krueger
South Dakota prison officials announce release of ‘high risk’ inmate
Photo courtesy of SiouxFalls.Business
Sanford: CEO’s opinions about COVID-19 ‘do not reflect view of health system’
COVID-19
Epidemiologist looks at pandemic numbers in South Dakota
Sioux Falls Police Department
Police: Shooting outside Sioux Falls Walgreens involved pot deal

Latest News

Shopping spree comes true for Make-A-Wish recipient
Shopping spree comes true for Make-A-Wish recipient
Although the ongoing pandemic has put a damper on celebrations, the Boys & Girls Club in...
Boys & Girls Club in Aberdeen celebrates 50 years
As we all continue to weather the COVID-19 pandemic, hundreds of businesses in Sioux Falls are...
Local businesses commit to ‘Safer Sioux Falls’ pledge to slow COVID-19
First Alert Meteorologist Tyler Roney's Friday Night Forecast
First Alert Meteorologist Tyler Roney's Friday Night Forecast