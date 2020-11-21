South Dakota reports more than 1,100 new cases of COVID-19, 36 new deaths

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Health Officials reported more than 1,100 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday and 36 additional deaths.

The new cases bring the state’s total number since the beginning of the pandemic to 72,214 Of those, nearly 17,000 are active. The number of active cases in South Dakota has decreased by more than 1,500 since Friday.

So far, nearly 55,000 South Dakotans are considered recovered from the virus. The state’s death toll climbed to 777.

Currently, 580 people in the state are hospitalized due to COVID-19.

4,052 residents have had to be hospitalized at some point because of complications related to the virus.

As of Saturday, COVID patients occupy 21% of the state’s staffed hospital beds, and 47% of the state’s staffed ICU beds.

According the South Dakota Department of Health, 32% of the state’s hospital beds are available, and 16% of the state’s ICU beds remain unoccupied.

(This story has been updated to reflect changes in some numbers after the story was originally published.)

