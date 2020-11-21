Stampede Rally Past Omaha To Score Season’s First Victory

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Stampede earned their first win of the season 4-2 against the Omaha Lancers at the PREMIER Center Friday night. The Herd opened the night with the first goal and managed to rally back in the third down a score. Michael Citara, Reid Pabich and Daniel Russell all scored for the Herd, while Trent Burnham made his first career start and earned his first win in net.

After being outscored 10-3 in the opening two games of the season against the Fargo Force, the Herd opened the Friday night contest against the Omaha Lancers with a goal from Michael Citara. Citara made a series of moves between the defense between the circles and sniped a puck past Omaha netminder Jakub Dobes to take the lead 4:55 into the first period.The Lancers answered back roughly two minutes later with a goal of their own off the stick of Jack Jensen.Ryan Lautenbach scored his second of the season at the 13:26 mark of the second period to give the Lancers a 2-1 lead, despite the Herd outshooting their opponent 11-8.The third period was all Sioux Falls as Pabich lifted a powerplay goal into the back of the net 4:11 into the third session to tie the game. Jack Smith and Will Dineen provided the assists. With 1:06 left in the period, Dan Russell tallied his first of the season for the Herd on a two-on-one breakaway with Adam Flammang. Flammang shot the puck on net and Russell scooped up the rebound and easily pushed it past Dobes who was out of position. Pabich tallied an empty-net goal to seal the 4-2 victory.Goaltender Trent Burnham made his first career start in net for the Herd and earned his first career victory. Burnham made 29 of 31 saves between the pipes.

Both teams square off tomorrow night with a 7:05 p.m. puck drop at the PREMIER Center. The first 500 fans receive a Stampede aluminum sports bottle compliments of Sioux Empire Federal Credit Union.

