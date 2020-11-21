Advertisement

State Volleyball Semifinal Roundup

Featuring Highlights From Huron-Roosevelt, SF Christian-Hamlin and Warner-Chester
By Zach Borg
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 11:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROOKINGS, WATERTOWN & HURON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State Volleyball Championships are set after semifinal Friday night.

In AA Huron and O’Gorman each advanced via sweeps, with the Tigers taking out Roosevelt and the Knights putting away Washington.

In Class A a “Battle of the Chargers” went to Sioux Falls Christian via sweep of Hamlin. Sioux Falls Christian, the three-time defending champion, will face Dakota Valley in the championship for a second straight year after the Panthers swept Parker.

There will also be a familiar matchup in the State B Championship. Defending champion Northwestern rolled through Colman-Egan in three sets while Warner took out Chester in four. The two arch rivals will meet for the third time in four years to decide the state title.

Click on the video viewer to see highlights featuring Roosevelt-Huron, Hamlin-SFC and Chester-Warner (Courtesy SD PB)!

