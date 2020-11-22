58-year-old man identified in Codington County fatal crash

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) – A Stockholm, S.D. man has been identified as the person who died Wednesday night in a two-vehicle crash north of Watertown.

Both vehicles were northbound on Interstate 29. A 1969 Ford Mustang was rear-ended by a 2011 Chevrolet 2500 pickup. The Mustang went into the east ditch and rolled. Charles Slettedahl, the 58-year-old driver, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a seat belt.

Dalton DeYonge of Slayton, MN, 18, was the pickup driver. He was not injured and was not wearing a seat belt.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

The Highway Patrol is part of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

