Feeding South Dakota Thanksgiving Meal Distribution

Feeding South Dakota Thanksgiving Meal Distribution
Feeding South Dakota Thanksgiving Meal Distribution(Cordell Wright)
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Feeding South Dakota is doing what it can to help families in need during the holiday’s by participating in a Thanksgiving meal giveaway.

The distribution is an annual drive-thru style event where families can receive all the Thanksgiving essentials including a whole turkey.

The event took place from 8:00 am until 10:00 but cars began lining up much earlier.

“I was here at 5:30 and we already had a line of cars,” said Feeding South Dakota CEO Matt Gassen.

The holidays can be a difficult time; that being paired with the affects of the coronavirus pandemic Feeding South Dakota has seen an increased need for food assistance Gassen tells Dakota News Now.

Gassen was very thankful for the team of volunteers and donors that stepped up to help make the distribution possible.

“None of what we do could happen if not for their support.”

Turkey recipients were grateful that the distribution took place safely during the pandemic.

“I think it’s awesome that they do this even though Covid-19 is out,” said Candace Highpipe.

Sioux Falls handed out 750 turkeys. Pierre and Rapid City also took part in turkey giveaways today and in total feeding South Dakota distrubuted over 3000 meals.

