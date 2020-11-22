FOUR-PEAT! Sioux Falls Christian Drops Dakota Valley To Win State A Title
Chargers Sweep Panthers To Claim Fourth Consecutive Championship
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 11:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Christian volleyball continues to reign atop Class A with no end in sight.
The Chargers finished a dominating season with a sweep of rival Dakota Valley in the State A Championship match, claiming their fourth consecutive title on Saturday night at the Watertown Civic Arena.
SFC’s Abby Glanzer had a match-high 19 kills to help the Chargers put a wrap on a 28-1 season. Their lone loss came to AA State Champion O’Gorman.
Click on the video viewer for highlights and reaction!
