FOUR-PEAT! Sioux Falls Christian Drops Dakota Valley To Win State A Title

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Christian volleyball continues to reign atop Class A with no end in sight.

The Chargers finished a dominating season with a sweep of rival Dakota Valley in the State A Championship match, claiming their fourth consecutive title on Saturday night at the Watertown Civic Arena.

SFC’s Abby Glanzer had a match-high 19 kills to help the Chargers put a wrap on a 28-1 season. Their lone loss came to AA State Champion O’Gorman.

Click on the video viewer for highlights and reaction!

