Minnesota officials report 40 new deaths due to COVID-19

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota health officials are reporting 7,219 new coronavirus cases, lifting the total number of positive tests to more than 270,000 since the start of the pandemic.

Officials confirmed 40 deaths due to complications from COVID-19 in the last day, for a total of 3,241 fatalities.

Data filed Saturday by researchers from Johns Hopkins University shows that Minnesota’s death count is the 24th highest in the country overall and the 29th highest per capita at 58 deaths per 100,000 people.

There were about 1,568 new cases per 100,000 people in Minnesota over the past two weeks, which ranks seventh in the country for new cases per capita.

One in every 120 people in the state tested positive in the past week.

