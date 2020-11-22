Advertisement

Northwestern Repeats As State B Volleyball Champions

Wildcats Beat Warner In Four Sets
By Zach Borg
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 11:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HURON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Northwestern Wildcats won their second consecutive State B Volleyball Championship, defeating the Warner Monarchs in four sets at the Huron Arena on Saturday night.

Sydney Schell led the Wildcats with 21 kills. Warner, who became the first Class B team to take a set from the Wildcats this year, got a match-high 28 kills from Jennifer Aman.

Northwestern finishes the season 29-1, their lone loss coming to AA State Champion O’Gorman.

Click on the video viewer for highlights and reaction!

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marijuana plant, file photo.
Lawsuit filed challenging South Dakota’s voter-approved recreational marijuana amendment
Zachary Krueger
South Dakota prison officials announce release of ‘high risk’ inmate
Photo courtesy of SiouxFalls.Business
Sanford: CEO’s opinions about COVID-19 ‘do not reflect view of health system’
COVID-19
Epidemiologist looks at pandemic numbers in South Dakota
Sioux Falls Police Department
Police: Shooting outside Sioux Falls Walgreens involved pot deal

Latest News

Sweep Dakota Valley
FOUR-PEAT! Sioux Falls Christian Drops Dakota Valley To Win State A Title
Defeat Warner in Four Sets
Northwestern Repeats As State B Volleyball Champions
Beat Huron 3-1
PERFECT! O’Gorman Caps Historic Season With AA State Championship
Omaha Salvages Weekend Split With Stampede