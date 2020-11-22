Northwestern Repeats As State B Volleyball Champions

HURON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Northwestern Wildcats won their second consecutive State B Volleyball Championship, defeating the Warner Monarchs in four sets at the Huron Arena on Saturday night.

Sydney Schell led the Wildcats with 21 kills. Warner, who became the first Class B team to take a set from the Wildcats this year, got a match-high 28 kills from Jennifer Aman.

Northwestern finishes the season 29-1, their lone loss coming to AA State Champion O’Gorman.

Click on the video viewer for highlights and reaction!

