Omaha Salvages Weekend Split With Stampede

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Fresh off their first win of the season, the Sioux Falls Stampede looked to make it two straight games Saturday night at the PREMIER Center. The Omaha Lancers had other ideas, scoring three unanswered goals to stop the Herd in their tracks in a 6-3 loss. Brent Johnson and Sam Rhodes tallied their first goals of the season and Garrett Pinoniemi added one for his second. Trent Burnham made his second start in net, stopping 29 of 35 shots.

The Omaha Lancers opened the first period with a fluke goal from Jack Jensen as the puck ricocheted off the back glass before bouncing off the top of the net and into the back of the net. The goal came at the 6:22 mark of the first period.

Sioux Falls defenseman Brent Johnson responded with his first of the season from the point. After winning a faceoff in the offensive zone, Johnson collected the puck at the top of the point and sent it past netminder Cooper Black at 11:19 of the first. The Lancers responded right back with a goal from Jake Johnson two minutes later and two minutes after that Stampede forward Sam Rhodes tallied his first of the year to even the game after one.

The game shifted in favor of Omaha when Jakub Dobes replaced Cooper Black in net to start the second. Michael Cameron tallied a goal from Kyle Bettens 28 seconds into the period. However, it was Garrett Pinoniemi with the highlight reel goal of the night as he collected a pass from Michael Citara and sniped it bar down past Dobes on the power play.

The night unraveled from there as Nolan Renwick, Alex Gaffney and Renwick again tallied scores to give the Lancers a 6-3 victory. Trent Burnham made the start, stopping 29 of 35 shots on goal. The Lancers outshot the Herd 35 to 29. The Stampede are now 1-3-0 on the season.

The Herd returns to the PREMIER Center Wednesday night against the Des Moines Buccaneers before traveling to Fargo on Friday, November 27 to take on the Force.

-RECAP COURTESY SF STAMPEDE

