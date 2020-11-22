Perfect History Within O’Gorman Volleyball’s Grasp

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The O’Gorman Knights are a win away from completing what might be the greatest season in South Dakota prep volleyball history.

If they can defeat Huron in the AA Championship tonight they’ll finish 26-0 and become the first team in the state’s highest classification to go unbeaten since Washington in 1991. Adding to their resume is the fact they handed the top-ranked teams in Class A & B, Sioux Falls Christian and Northwestern, their only losses of the season.

Though they know history is at hand, the Knights are focused on finishing strong, knowing the previous wins won’t mean much if they don’t bring their ultimate goal, the state championship trophy, back to Sioux Falls.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.