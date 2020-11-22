Advertisement

Perfect History Within O’Gorman Volleyball’s Grasp

Knights Look To Finish 26-0 With State Championship Win
By Zach Borg
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The O’Gorman Knights are a win away from completing what might be the greatest season in South Dakota prep volleyball history.

If they can defeat Huron in the AA Championship tonight they’ll finish 26-0 and become the first team in the state’s highest classification to go unbeaten since Washington in 1991. Adding to their resume is the fact they handed the top-ranked teams in Class A & B, Sioux Falls Christian and Northwestern, their only losses of the season.

Though they know history is at hand, the Knights are focused on finishing strong, knowing the previous wins won’t mean much if they don’t bring their ultimate goal, the state championship trophy, back to Sioux Falls.

