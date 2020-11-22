PERFECT! O’Gorman Caps Historic Season With AA State Championship

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The O’Gorman Knights finished making their case to be considered one of the greatest teams in South Dakota prep volleyball history with a championship effort.

The Knights defeated Huron in four sets on Saturday night at the Swiftel Center in Brookings to claim the AA State Volleyball title and cap off a perfect 26-0 campaign. It’s the first time a team in the state’s highest classification has gone unbeaten through a season since the Washington Warriors did it in 1991.

Bergen Reilly led the Knights with 12 kills and finished with 51 for the tournament. Brooke Schlitz led Huron with eleven kills.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.