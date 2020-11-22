Advertisement

South Dakota reports 42 more COVID deaths, 851 new cases

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 1:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Health Officials reported 851 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday and 42 additional deaths.

The new cases bring the state’s total number since the beginning of the pandemic to 73,065. Of those, nearly 17,000 are active.

So far, more than 55,000 South Dakotans are considered recovered from the virus. The state’s death toll climbed to 819.

Currently, 577 people in the state are hospitalized due to COVID-19.

4,094 residents have had to be hospitalized at some point because of complications related to the virus.

As of Sunday, COVID patients occupy 21% of the state’s staffed hospital beds, and 46% of the state’s staffed ICU beds.

According the South Dakota Department of Health, 35% of the state’s hospital beds are available, and 16% of the state’s ICU beds remain unoccupied.

