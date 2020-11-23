Advertisement

783 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths reported in South Dakota Monday

COVID-19 in South Dakota
COVID-19 in South Dakota (MGN)(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - State health officials reported no new COVID-19 deaths in South Dakota Monday, though active cases and current hospitalizations rose.

The South Dakota Department of Health reported 783 additional coronavirus cases Monday, bringing total known cases in the state to 78,848. Active cases rose by over 400 to 17,350.

Total COVID-19 deaths in the state remained at 819. While there were no new deaths Monday, officials reported 78 deaths over the weekend.

The number of people currently hospitalized due to the disease rose by five to 582. COVID-19 patients occupy 21% of hospital beds and 38% of ICU beds, according to the Department of Health. Around 47% of hospital beds and 19% of ICU beds are still available.

South Dakota COVID-19 map

