Advertisement

Christmas at the Capitol lighting ceremony set for Tuesday

Christmas trees at the Capitol building in Pierre (file photo)
Christmas trees at the Capitol building in Pierre (file photo)(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Capitol Building will soon be glowing with holiday cheer.

The 2020 Grand Lighting Ceremony for Christmas at the Capitol will take place will take place Tuesday at 7 p.m., officials say.

Gov. Kristi Noem, First Gentleman Bryon Noem, and Pierre Mayor Steve Harding are welcoming the public to the Capitol Rotunda for the lighting ceremony.

The Capitol Christmas display includes around 83 trees decorated by volunteers from communities, schools, churches, nonprofit organizations and state government offices. This year’s theme for Christmas at the Capitol is “Deck the Halls.”

Officials say the largest tree in the Capitol, a 42-foot Engelmann Spruce, is being decorated by the South Dakota Nurses’ Association and was donated by Bryan and Lori Stahl of Onida. After being trimmed, the tree stands at 26.5 feet in the rotunda.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighbors upset about West Sioux Falls rezoning
Neighbors upset about West Sioux Falls rezoning
MGN
Man dies from injuries sustained in a car accident Friday near Brookings
58-year-old man identified in Codington County fatal crash
58-year-old man identified in Codington County fatal crash
South Dakota reports 42 more COVID deaths, 851 new cases
South Dakota reports 42 more COVID deaths, 851 new cases
Marijuana plant, file photo.
Lawsuit filed challenging South Dakota’s voter-approved recreational marijuana amendment

Latest News

Helpline Center launches 211 App
This photo shows the AstraZeneca offices and the corporate logo in Cambridge, England,...
3rd major COVID-19 vaccine shown to be effective and cheaper
South Dakota officials warn of holiday season scams
COVID-19 in South Dakota (MGN)
783 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths reported in South Dakota Monday