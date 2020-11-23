Fan won’t be allowed at upcoming Sanford Pentagon college basketball games

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Organizers of an up coming college basketball tournament at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls say they have decided to not allow fans at the games.

Fans will not be allowed at the Bad Boys Mowers Crossover Classic due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said Monday. They had previously planned to allow fans to attend the games.

The tournament is set to feature several major men’s and women’s college basketball programs from Nov. 25 through Nov. 30. The decision comes after some of the most notable programs scheduled to play in the tournament, including Duke, Ohio State, Texas A&M, and Creighton, announced they were opting out of the games due coronavirus concerns.

“The situation involving COVID-19 continues to change, and at this point the safest thing we can do for the fans is to allow them to watch the Sanford Pentagon games from home. We believe the bubble atmosphere can keep the players and coaches safe, but the situation with COVID-19 in the community requires keeping people apart,” said Jeremy Cauwels, M.D., senior vice president of clinic quality at Sanford Health. “We realize that many people who were planning to make the trip to Sioux Falls will be disappointed, but we believe this is the right decision for all involved.”

Organizers say some of the measures in place include:

All members of each team’s traveling party must have a negative COVID-19 test within two days of traveling to Sioux Falls.

Each member will be tested immediately upon arrival in Sioux Falls, 24 hours before their first competition and once more before the final day of play.

All members will enter the building using a separate entrance and will only have access to the lower level of the facility.

All members will remain in a controlled environment throughout their stay. If any member of the traveling party tests positive for COVID-19, the team will be removed from the event.

All tickets will be refunded. Officials say to contact the Sanford Pentagon Box Office at 605-312-7900 for more information.

The Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic is a new event that includes Northern Iowa, Western Kentucky, Saint Mary’s, Memphis, South Dakota State, Utah State, West Virginia and Wichita State. All 12 games will air live on the ESPN family of networks.

The Bad Boy Mowers Women’s Crossover Classic takes place Nov. 28-30 and includes No. 1 South Carolina, South Dakota, Gonzaga and Oklahoma. All six games will air on FloSports.tv.

