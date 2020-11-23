Advertisement

Helpline Center launches 211 App

(KOTA)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 12:54 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Helpline Center has developed a new way to make it easier to access their resources.

The organization announced the launch of its new 211 App on Monday.

Helpline Center officials say the app is an additional option for individuals and families who are experiencing challenges, as the pandemic continues to place health and financial burdens on people into the holiday season.

The 211 app is now available for download in the Google Play or Apple Store. It provides information and support for people facing financial, family, mental health, or disaster-related problems. All calls, texts, and the app are free and confidential.

