‘House Hunters’ to feature Sioux Falls couple

Jason and Lacy Steinberg
Jason and Lacy Steinberg(SiouxFalls.Business)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 9:47 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two Sioux Falls business owners are set to be featured on an episode of HGTV’s “House Hunters.”

Jason and Lacy Steinberg’s search for their first home will be shared with a national audience, SiouxFalls.Business reports. The couple owns and manages “605 Ninja” in the Western Mall.

The episode airs at 9 p.m. Wednesday. You can read more about the story, including how the Steinbergs were selected for the program, in the SiouxFalls.Business website.

