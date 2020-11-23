‘House Hunters’ to feature Sioux Falls couple

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two Sioux Falls business owners are set to be featured on an episode of HGTV’s “House Hunters.”

Jason and Lacy Steinberg’s search for their first home will be shared with a national audience, SiouxFalls.Business reports. The couple owns and manages “605 Ninja” in the Western Mall.

The episode airs at 9 p.m. Wednesday. You can read more about the story, including how the Steinbergs were selected for the program, in the SiouxFalls.Business website.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.