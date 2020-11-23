Advertisement

Increasing Clouds, Windy

Rain, Snow Move in Tonight
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 3:29 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We may see a little patchy fog this morning. Otherwise, we’ll see increasing cloud cover through the day. We’ll top out with highs in the 40s for most of us with a few 50s out to the west. It will be breezy today, as well, with wind gusts up around 35 mph.

Overnight, we’ll drop down into the low 30s. We’ll also see an increasing chance for a little rain/snow mix to move into the region. It looks like most of us will start off Tuesday with that mixed precip before seeing everything switch over to all rain through the day Tuesday. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s across the region. It doesn’t look like we’ll see any sort of accumulating snow.

It looks like we should clear out and dry out after that. We should see plenty of sunshine for Thanksgiving with highs in the 40s. It actually looks like we should be in the 40s through most of the upcoming week and the weekend, as well.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighbors upset about West Sioux Falls rezoning
Neighbors upset about West Sioux Falls rezoning
58-year-old man identified in Codington County fatal crash
58-year-old man identified in Codington County fatal crash
MGN
Man dies from injuries sustained in a car accident Friday near Brookings
South Dakota reports 42 more COVID deaths, 851 new cases
South Dakota reports 42 more COVID deaths, 851 new cases
Marijuana plant, file photo.
Lawsuit filed challenging South Dakota’s voter-approved recreational marijuana amendment

Latest News

First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Windy Start To The Work Week
Sunday
Phil Schreck's Sunday Night Weather Update
First Alert Meteorologist Tyler Roney's Saturday Night Forecast
First Alert Meteorologist Tyler Roney's Saturday Night Forecast
First Alert Meteorologist Tyler Roney's Friday Night Forecast
First Alert Meteorologist Tyler Roney's Friday Night Forecast