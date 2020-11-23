Increasing Clouds, Windy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We may see a little patchy fog this morning. Otherwise, we’ll see increasing cloud cover through the day. We’ll top out with highs in the 40s for most of us with a few 50s out to the west. It will be breezy today, as well, with wind gusts up around 35 mph.

Overnight, we’ll drop down into the low 30s. We’ll also see an increasing chance for a little rain/snow mix to move into the region. It looks like most of us will start off Tuesday with that mixed precip before seeing everything switch over to all rain through the day Tuesday. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s across the region. It doesn’t look like we’ll see any sort of accumulating snow.

It looks like we should clear out and dry out after that. We should see plenty of sunshine for Thanksgiving with highs in the 40s. It actually looks like we should be in the 40s through most of the upcoming week and the weekend, as well.

