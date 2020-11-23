Advertisement

Jeopardy! to return with guest hosts

This image released by JEOPARDY! shows Ken Jennings, a 74-time champion the the set of the popular quiz show. Jennings will be the first interim guest for the late Alex Trebek, and the show will try other guest hosts before naming a permanent replacement.(JEOPARDY!)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Dakota News Now) - Creators of the beloved quiz show Jeopardy! have announced the show’s next steps after longtime host Alex Trebek passed away.

Production will resume later this month with a series of guest hosts, starting with former Jeopardy! champion Ken Jennings.

Jennings is one of the many names floated as a possible replacement for Trebek. He became famous after winning a record 74 games in a row back in 2004, and has made numerous appearances in champions tournament since then.

Trebek died Nov. 8 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. He hosted the show for more than 30 years.

“Alex believed in the importance of Jeopardy! and always said that he wanted the show to go on after him. We will honor his legacy by continuing to produce the game he loved,” executive producer Mike Richards said in a statement.

The last episodes that Trebek filmed will air in early January, according to show producers. The episodes hosted by Jennings and other interim hosts will air starting Jan. 11. Other hosts will be announced at a future date.

Jeopardy! airs on KDLT weekdays at 5 p.m.

