Sioux Falls leaders urge continued vigilance in fight against coronavirus

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls leaders say the city is making progress in the fight against COVID-19, but they are urging people to remain vigilant as we inch closer toward a vaccine.

Mayor Paul TenHaken said in a briefing Monday that new cases seem to have plateaued in the city, though the level of plateau remains high.

Public Health Director Jill Franken said while the number of new cases current hospitalizations have flattened in recent days, she said it is vital that people continue coronavirus mitigation efforts. She encouraged people to continue social distancing, masking, and hygiene efforts.

Sanford Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Mike Wilde and Avera McKennan Chief Medical Officer Dr. Mike Elliot both shared promising news about vaccine development. Wilde said he expects to start seeing vaccine shipments in December. Both health care systems say they are prepared to distribute vaccinations once they become available.

While all officials who spoke encouraged people to wear masks to slow the spread of COVID-19, Dr. Elliot was particularly vocal on the topic, saying Avera Health supports mask mandates recently established in many communities.

“Masks work. Please wear them,” Elliot said, citing “mounting” scientific evidence regarding the effectiveness of masks in slowing the spread of the virus.

During the briefing, officials also encouraged people to be smart about how they celebrate the holidays. Dr. Wilde said he knows first-hand how difficult it can be to have conversations about not getting together, but it is important to consider your family’s health when making plans. Both Wilde and TenHaken related stories about their plans for a non-traditional Thanksgiving.

Watch the full briefing here:

Sioux Falls coronavirus briefing Sioux Falls city leaders are holding a briefing to discuss the city's COVID-19 response. Posted by Dakota News Now on Monday, November 23, 2020

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.