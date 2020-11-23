Man dies from injuries sustained in a car accident Friday near Brookings

AURORA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One man has died of injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash Friday night south of Aurora.

Names of the six people involved are not yet being released pending notification of family members.

A 2010 Ford Taurus was westbound on South Dakota Highway 324 when it hit a deer that had entered the roadway. That collision sent the deer into the windshield of an eastbound 2014 Chevrolet pickup. The pickup went into the south ditch.

The 35-year-old male driver of the pickup received serious life-threatening injuries. He was transported to the Brookings hospital and then airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital. He died there Saturday.

None of the four other occupants of the pickup or the 17-year-old driver of the Taurus were injured. Everyone involved was wearing seat belts.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

The Highway Patrol is part of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

