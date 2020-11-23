Advertisement

Man seen exhaling on protesters outside Trump golf club charged with assault

By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 9:32 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STERLING, Va. (CNN) - A Virginia man is charged with assault after deliberately breathing on a group of women.

The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Raymond Deskins is the man seen on a video exhaling at a gathered crowd.

The incident occurred outside of President Donald Trump’s golf course in Sterling on Saturday.

The 24-second video shows the 61-year-old Deskins getting into a verbal conflict with a group of Trump protesters.

Authorities say Deskins was released on a summons.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighbors upset about West Sioux Falls rezoning
Neighbors upset about West Sioux Falls rezoning
58-year-old man identified in Codington County fatal crash
58-year-old man identified in Codington County fatal crash
MGN
Man dies from injuries sustained in a car accident Friday near Brookings
South Dakota reports 42 more COVID deaths, 851 new cases
South Dakota reports 42 more COVID deaths, 851 new cases
Marijuana plant, file photo.
Lawsuit filed challenging South Dakota’s voter-approved recreational marijuana amendment

Latest News

FILE - This Friday, May 16, 2014, file photo, shows the General Motors logo at the company's...
GM to recall 7 million vehicles globally to replace Takata air bags
FILE - In this Wednesday, March 25, 2020 photo, a fishing boat unloads its catch including just...
Pandemic has taken a bite out of seafood trade, consumption
Jason and Lacy Steinberg
‘House Hunters’ to feature Sioux Falls couple
“Let Us Dream” aims to outline Francis’ vision of a more economically and environmentally just...
Pope Francis’ book explores George Floyd, virus skeptics
Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken says he is now in support of the mask mandate because of two...
TenHaken talks about mask mandate, Thanksgiving