Memorial to South Dakota COVID-19 victims to be held on Capitol grounds

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A memorial event remembering South Dakotans lost to COVID-19 will be held Thanksgiving on the Capitol grounds in Pierre.

Organizers announced the memorial Monday. An empty chair will be set up in memory of each individual who has died from COVID-19 in South Dakota.

As of Monday, the disease has claimed 819 lives in South Dakota. November has been by far the deadliest month of pandemic, with over 400 deaths since the beginning of the month.

Stop the Spread SD is organizing the event, which is made possible through the support of the South Dakota Synod of the ELCA, as well as a donation from The Episcopal Diocese of South Dakota. Pastor Matthew Spoden, serving Resurrection Lutheran Church in Pierre, will lead a prayer at the event.

To encourage social distancing, the event will be livestreamed on Stop the Spread SD’s social media pages. Foot traffic at the event is discouraged, although people may drive by to participate.

Stop the Spread SD is a community organization with a goal of raising awareness about rising transmission rates of COVID-19, healthy infection control precautions, and preventing health care worker burn-out. Stop the Spread SD urges friends, families, and communities to remember the consideration and generosity that makes South Dakota proud.

