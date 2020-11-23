Advertisement

New Zealand leader Ardern offers virus know-how to Joe Biden

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has become the latest world leader to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden on his election victory, saying she offered to share her nation’s expertise on dealing with the coronavirus.

Ardern said the tone of the 20-minute phone call Monday was warm and that Biden spoke very favorably about how New Zealand was handling the pandemic.

Ardern said the two also discussed trade issues and climate change and talked about Biden’s Irish heritage and his fond memories of visiting New Zealand a few years ago.

She said she invited him to come visit again.

