Perfect Season Stakes O’Gorman’s Claim As One Of The Best In South Dakota Prep Volleyball History

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s easy, in the short term, to claim a team is the “greatest ever” without the context of history.

The 2020 O’Gorman volleyball team, though, certainly makes a pretty good case as the best team in South Dakota prep history.

With their four set victory over Huron in the AA championship last night, the Knights became the first team to go unbeaten in the state’s highest classification since 1991, finishing 26-0.

They’re resume also boasts victories over both the State A (Sioux Falls Christian) & B (Northwestern) champions as well as Iowa state qualifier Western Christian.

It’s a season that’s hard to comprehend for everyone, including their coach Emily Byrnes.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.