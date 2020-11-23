Advertisement

Police arrest man they say threatened people with bat outside Empire Mall

James Burrage
James Burrage(Minnehaha Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say they have arrested a suspect who used a baseball bat to threaten several people outside businesses in southwest Sioux Falls.

Thirty-one-year-old James Allan Burrage of Vermillion was arrested on assault charges Saturday evening, according to police spokesperson Sam Clemens.

Clemens said police received three separate reports from victims. Two said they were in their vehicles outside the Empire Mall when Burrage approached them with a baseball bat. One victim said Burrage hit their vehicle with the bat, denting it. The third victim said Burrage threatened him outside of Home Depot. Clemens said the third victim had family members with him in his car at the time.

In each case, Burrage accused the victims to “following him,” according to Clemens, though none of the victims knew Burrage.

A witness captured video of one of the incidents. Clemens said police were able to use this to identify the suspect’s vehicle. Police found Burrage at a nearby gas station. Clemens said officers found a bat in his car.

Burrage faces five counts of aggravated assault. Clemens said no one was hurt during any of the encounters.

