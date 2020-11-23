Advertisement

At least 2 dead in stabbing at church in San Jose, California

The San Jose Police Department tweeted late Sunday that officers responded to the stabbing at...
The San Jose Police Department tweeted late Sunday that officers responded to the stabbing at Grace Baptist Church. Some of the injuries are life-threatening.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 12:11 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) - Two people are dead and multiple other people are seriously wounded following a church stabbing in San Jose, California, late Sunday.

Mayor Sam Liccardo tweeted that there was an attack at Grace Baptist Church. He had also said that a suspect was arrested, but he later deleted the tweet and said a statement from police was upcoming.

Police say on Twitter that multiple people were injured and some of the injuries are life-threatening. It was unclear exactly how many people were wounded.

Police say no services were taking place at the time, but that homeless individuals had been brought to the church to get them out of the cold.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

