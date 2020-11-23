Advertisement

Sacrifices Pay Off With Consecutive State B Titles For Northwestern

Wildcats finish 27-1
By Zach Borg
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 11:16 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HURON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Northwestern won their second consecutive State B Volleyball title, and fifth in the last six seasons, defeating Warner in four sets last night at the Huron Arena.

The one set they lost is the only one they dropped against Class B competition, going 27-1 with their lone loss to AA champion O’Gorman.

The Wildcats ability to bring their A-Game to every match, in a season unlike any other, made the program’s 12th state title one of it’s most memorable.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marijuana plant, file photo.
Lawsuit filed challenging South Dakota’s voter-approved recreational marijuana amendment
MGN
South Dakota reports more than 1,100 new cases of COVID-19, 36 new deaths
Neighbors upset about West Sioux Falls rezoning
Neighbors upset about West Sioux Falls rezoning
Zachary Krueger
South Dakota prison officials announce release of ‘high risk’ inmate
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

Finished 26-0
Perfect Season Stakes O’Gorman’s Claim As One Of The Best In South Dakota Prep Volleyball History
From 11-21-20
Sioux Falls Christian Revels In Fourth Straight State Volleyball Title
Sweep Dakota Valley
FOUR-PEAT! Sioux Falls Christian Drops Dakota Valley To Win State A Title
Defeat Warner in Four Sets
Northwestern Repeats As State B Volleyball Champions