Sacrifices Pay Off With Consecutive State B Titles For Northwestern

HURON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Northwestern won their second consecutive State B Volleyball title, and fifth in the last six seasons, defeating Warner in four sets last night at the Huron Arena.

The one set they lost is the only one they dropped against Class B competition, going 27-1 with their lone loss to AA champion O’Gorman.

The Wildcats ability to bring their A-Game to every match, in a season unlike any other, made the program’s 12th state title one of it’s most memorable.

