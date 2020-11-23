Advertisement

Shooting in eastern Sioux Falls leaves 1 injured

Police respond to a report of a shooting in east-central Sioux Falls Monday.
Police respond to a report of a shooting in east-central Sioux Falls Monday.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police are investigating after a shooting sent one person to the hospital.

The incident took place in a neighborhood near 6th Street and St. Paul Avenue around 12:25 p.m. Monday, according to police spokesperson Sam Clemens.

A 30-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Clemens. He said police have a suspect, but no arrests have been made at this point.

No other details about the shooting have been released.

