Sioux Falls Christian Revels In Fourth Straight State Volleyball Title

Chargers Finish 28-1
By Zach Borg
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 9:40 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Christian Chargers won their fourth consecutive State A volleyball title at the Watertown Civic Arena on Saturday night, sweeping Dakota Valley to finish 28-1.

Darci Wassenaar has built a winning culture with a close knit group of players who pushed for their best even more this year knowing that the season wasn’t guaranteed during the global pandemic.

