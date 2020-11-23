Sioux Falls School District in need of substitute teachers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The senior director of Human Resources in the Sioux Falls School District said schools are in need of substitute teachers in part because of the pandemic. In any other year, teachers are known for toughing it out if they feel sick because they know how important they are. This year, Becky Dorman said district leaders are asking them to stay home if they don’t feel well, and the teachers are doing their part. That’s what’s causing the shortage.

Dorman has been planning for months for this, and the district has already hired additional staff, who go to various schools every day, anticipating a shortage. Substitute teachers have also already been recruited but more are needed. In order to apply, someone has to have a bachelor’s degree, an associate’s degree, or a high school diploma with work experience with students. A criminal background check is done as well. Dorman said it’s important for applicants to like kids and want to help in the community. People interested can apply here.

