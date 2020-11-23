Advertisement

South Dakota float returns to Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

South Dakota's float in the 2018 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. (SD Department of Tourism)
South Dakota's float in the 2018 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. (SD Department of Tourism)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(Dakota News Now) - South Dakota’s “Mount Rushmore’s American Pride” float will once again appear in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

2020 marks the 11th year the South Dakota float will take part in the parade. State officials say it is part of an effort by the Department of Tourism is to generate “brand awareness” and inspire future travel to South Dakota.

American singer-songwriter Lauren Alaina has been announced as the talent on the float.

In 2019, NBC reported that the parade was the most-watched entertainment program on TV since the Oscars that February. It is estimated that 50 million television viewers will watch the parade nationwide..

Organizers say this year’s parade will be different due to the coronavirus. While there will not be thousands of onlookers lining the streets, the parade will still feature giant floats and live music.

You can watch the parade Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon on KDLT.

