Advertisement

South Dakota officials warn of holiday season scams

(KOLNKGIN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota officials are issuing a reminder for people to be mindful of the risk of scams during the holiday season.

The South Dakota Department of Human Services on Monday asked the elderly, individuals with disabilities, and their families to be aware of scammers that are often more active this time of year.

Scammers are using the holidays and the current pandemic to send phishing emails, texts, phone calls, and are using social media to try to steal money and a consumer’s personal information, DHS Secretary Shawnie Rechtenbaugh said.

The DHS is offering the following tips to help protect South Dakota consumers from scams:

  • Do not respond to calls or text from unknown numbers;
  • Never share your personal or financial information with solicitors via email, text, or by phone;
  • Use caution when being pressured to share information or making payments immediately;
  • If someone threatens your life for money, hang up and call the authorities;
  • Be suspicious of anyone asking for your password or account login information; and
  • Do not click on links in text messages or emails.

To report a scam or any fraudulent behavior, please contact Adult Protective Services at 605-773-5990 or South Dakota Attorney General’s Office, Division of Consumer Protection at 1-800-300-1986.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighbors upset about West Sioux Falls rezoning
Neighbors upset about West Sioux Falls rezoning
MGN
Man dies from injuries sustained in a car accident Friday near Brookings
58-year-old man identified in Codington County fatal crash
58-year-old man identified in Codington County fatal crash
South Dakota reports 42 more COVID deaths, 851 new cases
South Dakota reports 42 more COVID deaths, 851 new cases
Marijuana plant, file photo.
Lawsuit filed challenging South Dakota’s voter-approved recreational marijuana amendment

Latest News

Helpline Center launches 211 App
This photo shows the AstraZeneca offices and the corporate logo in Cambridge, England,...
3rd major COVID-19 vaccine shown to be effective and cheaper
Christmas trees at the Capitol building in Pierre (file photo)
Christmas at the Capitol lighting ceremony set for Tuesday
COVID-19 in South Dakota (MGN)
783 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths reported in South Dakota Monday