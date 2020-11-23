Advertisement

Yankton City Commission to discuss expanding mask resolution

(KKCO)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 8:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Yankton City Commission will hold a work session ahead of its regular meeting Monday night to talk about extending and expanding the community’s face mask resolution.

City Manager Amy Leon told Dakota Radio Group the commission already has a face mask resolution in place that encourages residents to wear face masks and maintain social distancing and good hygiene. She said Yankton was one of the first cities in the state to enact such a move.

Leon said the commission has the option of extending the resolution, or it may decide to adopt stronger measures to try and slow the spread of COVID-19. This comes as several other South Dakota cities, including Sioux Falls, Rapid City, and Huron, have either adopted mask mandates or are considering mandates in the face of growing coronavirus cases in the state.

Leon added that Monday’s meeting will only involve discussion, and that if the commission does decide to add stronger measures, it must notify the public first. However the commission does have options to “speed up the process,” like calling a special meeting.

The work session is at 6 p.m. Monday, with the regular meeting at 7 p.m.. There is limited public access at the CM-TEA building, but the meeting will be streamed live on the city’s YouTube channel.

