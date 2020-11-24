Advertisement

10pm Sportscast Monday, November 23rd

Reilly leads OG, MNF for Red raiders and Hendo says his Jacks are prepared
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 11:07 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The O’Gorman Knights capped a perfect season Saturday night and our Athlete of the Week is a big reason why. The Red Raiders of Northwestern hosted Monday night football and Eric Henderson talks about how ready his SDSU men’s basketball team is to get on the court Wednesday at the Sanford Pentagon.

